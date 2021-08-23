World Forward Magazine - Branding & Editorial Design

When given the task of designing the magazine, I played along with different names, to begin with. From World Today, Today, TerraNews, and at last - WorldForward. The Name itself suggests motion towards what is next.

I believe that it is a good concept knowing that the magazine company is all about giving solutions and hope for the readers. I also made a modern logo for them and an icon with a circle that mimicks the earth, and the forward sign to express motion.

https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/65378973/world-forward-magazine-design