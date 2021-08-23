Garv Bakshi

Ecommerce Mobile Application

Ecommerce Mobile Application mobile user interface user interface user experience uxui mobile screens mobile app design ecommerce platform ecommerce application ecommerce mobile ui ios app design ios mobile uxdesign uidesign minimal design ux ui
Hello people 💙

This is a real life e-commerce application project I did recently for a client in India. I designed this application keeping minimalism, professional and neat UI characteristics in mind.

How do you like this app? Would you like to download it?

Design — Adobe XD

💌 I am open to new projects! garvbakshi@gmail.com
