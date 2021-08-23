Егор Горюнов

Иконки для мебельного сайта / Icons for a furniture website

иконки branding дизайн графический дизайн ui icons illustration photoshop graphic design design
Решил сделать иконки для портфолио. В качестве заказчика взял мебельную компанию, сделал всего 5 иконок для примера. Работал в Illustrator и использовал простые методы для их создания.

I decided to make icons for the portfolio. I took a furniture company as a customer, made only 5 icons for an example. Worked in Illustrator and used simple techniques to create them.

