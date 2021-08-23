Stephen Biddle

DLC #26 (Paper Airplane)

Stephen Biddle
DLC #26 (Paper Airplane) adobe illustrator retro logo logo design day 26 dailylogochallenge dlc
#dailylogochallenge

Day 26 - Design a paper airplane logo.

I decided to give it a retro touch just for fun. Please let me know what you think!

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
