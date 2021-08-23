1st Image: Brand & Website Refresh

2nd Image: Original website homepage (not my design)

3rd Image onward: New Web Pages

For this project, I was tasked with refreshing the branding and website design for Toll Road Marketing, a subsidiary of Whapps, LLC.

The old branding felt heavy and unapproachable. The website had many problems of its own, including poor UI, dark colors, and confusing and conflicting diagonals that distracted from the information, rather than highlight it.

The new branding and design focused on brightening up the branding, making the website easy to navigate, and adding clearer, brighter images and icons to assist and organize the information, rather than distract for it. The information is divided into separate pages with a clear nav that allows the user to know where they are and what type of information they should be getting from a given page.

Since generating leads is the main purpose, a contact form can be found at the bottom of each page with clear calls to action.

With this new design, a user should be able to use this site to get acquainted with the product, and get in touch with a member of the team to learn more. The Client Support page helps to inspire confidence in the user by showing them exactly who they are getting in touch with.