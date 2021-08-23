Farz Designs

Forest Mist- Summer Soda

Forest Mist- Summer Soda natural drink illustration juice motion graphics 3d animation ui energy drink summer soda graphic design product deisgn packaging food illustraton label design design minimal identity branding logo
Branding and packaging design for Forest Mist a soda for summer time.
This soda brand was created on one of my YouTube videos and I really love how it turn out. I enjoyed designing this logo and it's three flavors.

Contact: farzdesigns@gmail.com | Instagram

