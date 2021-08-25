Martijn Ruitenbeek

Bike the World - 3D Web Design Concept 2

A different take on the my 3D bike web design. A bit easier on the eye and more focus on the bike by using the high contrast between purple and white.

Check out concept 1 below!👇

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
