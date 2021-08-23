Minimal logo design for a footwear or shoes brand . I created the logo following grid method. The logo looks nice on their Product and in accessory.

Hello, I am a Logo & Brand Identity Designer. If you need a professional logo for you brand, FOLLOW MY LINK to get your customized design

Link- https://www.fiverr.com/share/gxVmRv

#logo #logodesign #logoconcept #logomockup #graphicdesign #logoplace #minimalistlogo #brandidentity #graphicgang #logodesigns #logodesigner #logospecialist #logodaily #logocraftsman #brandsolutions #designinspiration #logoprofessionals #logos2021 #thegraphicaddict #shoes

#footwear

#shoesbrand #logobucket #logomarks #logoworlddesigners #logoshowcase #logocreation #logo2021 #logofolio21 #logocollection

@logobo0k @logohood @logodesignershub @logoawesome @logobucket @logohero @freelancebazar @logosector @logosix @logoworlddesigners @logo.wall @thegraphicaddict shoe

If need any custom logo, feel free to contact us