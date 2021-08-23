Bike the World - 3D Web Design Concept

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I love to bike. I love to grow plants. That's why I wanted to make a concept for global riding. getting mighty fit and planting lots of lovely plants, flowers & trees. All to help restore Earth's balance and meanwhile travel to beautiful places around the globe!
Went on and made a 3D Road Bike and some 'crazy realistic' plants (ha-ha..) to finish the scene. Used purple because it's one of my favorite colors and I love how it makes the whole design pop!
Hope you guys like it! Please hit 'L' if you do!🖖
Thanks a million.