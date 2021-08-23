Martijn Ruitenbeek

Bike the World - 3D Web Design Concept

Martijn Ruitenbeek
Martijn Ruitenbeek
Hire Me
  • Save
Bike the World - 3D Web Design Concept graphic design clean design web web design bike 3d model minimal ux design ui design ui ux 3d
Download color palette

I love to bike. I love to grow plants. That's why I wanted to make a concept for global riding. getting mighty fit and planting lots of lovely plants, flowers & trees. All to help restore Earth's balance and meanwhile travel to beautiful places around the globe!

Went on and made a 3D Road Bike and some 'crazy realistic' plants (ha-ha..) to finish the scene. Used purple because it's one of my favorite colors and I love how it makes the whole design pop!

Hope you guys like it! Please hit 'L' if you do!🖖

Thanks a million.

Martijn Ruitenbeek
Martijn Ruitenbeek
Hey you!✌ Hope you enjoy my work👨‍🎨 Keep in touch!
Hire Me

More by Martijn Ruitenbeek

View profile
    • Like