Bike the World - 3D Web Design Concept

I love to bike. I love to grow plants. That's why I wanted to make a concept for global riding. getting mighty fit and planting lots of lovely plants, flowers & trees. All to help restore Earth's balance and meanwhile travel to beautiful places around the globe!

Went on and made a 3D Road Bike and some 'crazy realistic' plants (ha-ha..) to finish the scene. Used purple because it's one of my favorite colors and I love how it makes the whole design pop!

Hope you guys like it! Please hit 'L' if you do!🖖

Thanks a million.