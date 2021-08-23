Marialyn Andreassen

Hinera - Brand Identity

Hinera, the name meaning, “ancestry” takes on the challenge of connecting the modern 21st-century Filipino brand into its roots at the same time.

It comprises a collection of jewelry, bags and clothing answering causes towards sustainable fashion.

A platform for Filipino artists to launch their own designs using local weaver’s textiles. Mainly for young urban individual in the corporate world at an affordable cost.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
