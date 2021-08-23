Hinera - Brand Identity

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hinera, the name meaning, “ancestry” takes on the challenge of connecting the modern 21st-century Filipino brand into its roots at the same time.
It comprises a collection of jewelry, bags and clothing answering causes towards sustainable fashion.
A platform for Filipino artists to launch their own designs using local weaver’s textiles. Mainly for young urban individual in the corporate world at an affordable cost.