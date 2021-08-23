Vinith Almeida

A Minimal Vertical Business Card that will make you Standout

Vinith Almeida
Vinith Almeida
  • Save
A Minimal Vertical Business Card that will make you Standout minimal design graphic design branding business card design business card businesscard
Download color palette

Straight, simple and right to the content is what this business card is all about. We've kept the design at the minimal so the primary focus is on the content.

-----------------------

Outweave - The Entrepreneurs Superstore

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin

Vinith Almeida
Vinith Almeida

More by Vinith Almeida

View profile
    • Like