Farm Fresh To You - Brand Identity

BRIEF:

The US-based company ”Farm Fresh to You” is planning an expansion to your local community. "Farm Fresh to you"s partners with local organic farmers are bringing fresh seasonal produce right to the customer’s doorstep.

The company recognizes the need to develop a new logo and visual identity to suit new customers and markets.

Design the new logo and visual identity for this company. They will also need suitable packaging for their products and branding on the delivery vans.

Partnering with the local community in Bærum, Norway, Farm Fresh to You wants to bring organic produce from our farm to your doorstep. Ensuring not just the quality but also providing the nutrients every family needs.

TARGET GROUP:

Families in all age and group sizes. Most of the families that we want to focus on are those with working parents and those with small children. They are mostly the ones that have little to no time doing groceries every day due to the demand for things to

do.

SLOGAN:

“Eat Better, Live Better.”

“Freshly delivered at your doorstep”