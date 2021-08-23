Oxeni

Tech Company Website UI

Oxeni
Oxeni
Hire Me
  • Save
Tech Company Website UI uiux blue white logo graphic design motion graphics branding hero section 3d animation 3d animation ui
Tech Company Website UI uiux blue white logo graphic design motion graphics branding hero section 3d animation 3d animation ui
Download color palette
  1. final_with_thumbnail.mp4
  2. vlcsnap-2021-08-23-20h55m18s543.png
  3. vlcsnap-2021-08-23-20h55m24s378.png

Blue Light a tech startup company website

for business enquiries contact us: hello@oxeni.dev
and have a wonderful day 🔵⚪

also check us out on:
twitter
facebook

final_with_thumbnail.mp4
8 MB
Download
Oxeni
Oxeni
Building a better web/brands

More by Oxeni

View profile
    • Like