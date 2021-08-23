Anupa Dhakal

Pop-Up Overlay - DailyUI

Anupa Dhakal
Anupa Dhakal
  • Save
Pop-Up Overlay - DailyUI dribbble love ad overlay sales sales design premium ad free ad ad design userexperience popup popup overlay illustration branding logo dailyui contrast ui ux design
Download color palette

Hey there! This one is a pop-up overlay designed for DailyUI challenge.

It was simple and easy to create with bits of gradients and illustration from "Storyset by freepik" <--- (If you haven't seen it, you have to try it. The illustrations there are amazing and it's FREE!)

This was made with love in Figma <3
Thank you for taking a look. Please drop that like before you go!
Peace!

Anupa Dhakal
Anupa Dhakal

More by Anupa Dhakal

View profile
    • Like