Andrea Lagunas

Empty state

Andrea Lagunas
Andrea Lagunas
  • Save
Empty state peace window breeze quiet chill mindful relaxed mobile design vector illustration coffee break empty state
Download color palette

Final illustration for an extra calmed and peaceful empty state. I hope that you're now feeling like taking a quiet and comforting break :) thanks for checking my work

Andrea Lagunas
Andrea Lagunas

More by Andrea Lagunas

View profile
    • Like