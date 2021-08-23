Dzaky Waly

eHAC Indonesia Redesign

Dzaky Waly
Dzaky Waly
  • Save
eHAC Indonesia Redesign ehac redesign case study minimal mobile app passport app travel app covid health passport health travel ux ui
Download color palette

Hello! this is my second case study where I decided to solve UX problems on eHAC Indonesia app. eHAC stands for Electronic Health Alert Card, an app that used as Health Passport in Indonesia.

I already wrote my design process on my medium! I open to any feedbacks here :) and don't forget to press "L" if you like it! 💖

Instagram | Twitter | Medium

Dzaky Waly
Dzaky Waly

More by Dzaky Waly

View profile
    • Like