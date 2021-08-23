Daily UI #061

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
For this coupon challenge, I decided to stray away from a standalone coupon that can exist anywhere and instead wanted to tie it to a specific location. The idea behind this is that there is a reason for prompting the user to use this specific coupon (i.e. visiting a Madewell store for the first time or first time in a while). As for the design of the coupon, I wanted to feature one of their products to help nudge users into using the coupon on that specific item. However, I didn't want the coupon to appear ingenuine and simply trying to sell the user on something. So I decided to lead in with the greeting of "It's Good to See You," creating a deeper connection between the brand and the user.
