website design: software training landing page

Presenting a Modern, Minimalist and Trending Landing page Design for Software development company Website. I tried to make it look clean with more empty space and with some cool bright colors for the design to make it more aesthetically appealing.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

