Anthony Echemendia

✦✦✦

Official Brand Identity

📸 Cole Susac

An incredible person, Anthony Echemendia who was born in Cuba found his way escaping through the jungle in Guatemala, traveling the mountains of Belize, through Mexico to make it to the United States and has since made a name for himself at The Ohio State University.

Anthony is a passionate wrestler and fitness individual with a decorated background.

A battle conquered but a journey unfinished. The background behind the design of the icon is an "E" and "A" monogram with the "E" coming first visually standing for his family name and family first mentality. Green is the color of the jungle, demonstrating his ventures and obstacles to make it through while a gold crown sits atop representing himself accomplishing this feat, as well as the coat of a lion, the king of the jungle.

The badge and shield supporting marks stem from the Cuban peso coin, the Coat of Arms of Cuba, and Nike, the goddess of victory winged statue that sits atop the Havan Gran Teatro in Cuba. Positive Infinity, his motto is the last supporting mark.

After working with Anthony on this, I have such an appreciation for his struggle, his strength and his dedication to and for his family. I genuinely look forward to watching Anthony's journey continue and wish him nothing but the best.