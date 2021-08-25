The Widlarz Group

Holidaily 🌴 | Teams | UX/UI Design

Holidaily is an app for booking holidays (paid time off, as well as sick days) for both employers and employees. It simplifies the information flow about holiday schedules within the company, making the process a lot quicker and easier for everyone.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
We build Products from Creative Design to Quality Code
