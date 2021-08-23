Gonofu Vectorize

E-Course by Brain Academy Unofficial App

Gonofu Vectorize
Gonofu Vectorize
  • Save
E-Course by Brain Academy Unofficial App ios android mobile app branding illustration design app webdesign design inspiration ui creative app uidesign ui app
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble Family ✋,

Today i want to share my latest UI design exploration about Brain Academy By Ruang guru Unofficial App. What do you thing about the design?

I hope you guys like it 😉

Press "L" to like and feel free to leave a comment in this post.

Gonofu Vectorize
Gonofu Vectorize

More by Gonofu Vectorize

View profile
    • Like