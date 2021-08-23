Reno Yuansyah

Zorro's Flavour

Reno Yuansyah
Reno Yuansyah
  • Save
Zorro's Flavour illustration label motiv coffee company motiv motiv coffee motiv geisha series
Download color palette

This was an attempt to display how the Geisha Zorro tastes like, from #MotivGeishaSeries.

It was intended to make it non-detailed illustration. To highlight that the taste didn't work like it was punched on the tongue, but instead it was worked like a hints, and accents.

Reno Yuansyah
Reno Yuansyah

More by Reno Yuansyah

View profile
    • Like