Ray Dak Lam

One Year of Freelancing

Ray Dak Lam
Ray Dak Lam
Hire Me
  • Save
One Year of Freelancing fingers shirt illustration geometry geometric bauhaus pink red yellow blue minimal business work employment graphic design freelance freelancing abstract shapes hand
Download color palette

I’ve been self-employed for almost a whole year now! Getting laid off from my 9-5 design agency job in the middle of a pandemic was incredibly stressful and scary, but I’m grateful for all of my wonderful clients, collaborators, and friends that have made working freelance full-time a reality. My journey so far has been a fulfilling one and I want thank you all for continuing to provide support to both me and my studio ❤️

Ray Dak Lam
Ray Dak Lam
Illustration + Design
Hire Me

More by Ray Dak Lam

View profile
    • Like