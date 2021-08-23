One Year of Freelancing

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’ve been self-employed for almost a whole year now! Getting laid off from my 9-5 design agency job in the middle of a pandemic was incredibly stressful and scary, but I’m grateful for all of my wonderful clients, collaborators, and friends that have made working freelance full-time a reality. My journey so far has been a fulfilling one and I want thank you all for continuing to provide support to both me and my studio ❤️