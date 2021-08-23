Ugly Duck

Stuffing an SSD Inside the Raspberry Pi 400

Stuffing an SSD Inside the Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard pi hardware ssd raspberrypi
I wrote up a detailed article on how to stuff a half sized SSD INSIDE the Raspberry Pi 400 itself.

Check it out here: https://uglyduck.ca/pi-400-internal-ssd/

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
