Artyom V. Gorchakov

Punchclock

Artyom V. Gorchakov
Artyom V. Gorchakov
  • Save
Punchclock ui vector illustration light design symbol logotype logo design logo branding
Download color palette

This is a new logo for Punchclock, a low-level scheduling and prioritization C# library which is a part of the ReactiveUI organization on GitHub. Press L if you like the logo, thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Artyom V. Gorchakov
Artyom V. Gorchakov

More by Artyom V. Gorchakov

View profile
    • Like