Observable Events

This is a new logo for Pharmacist, a tool that turns C# actions and events into reactive extensions IObservable objects. The tool has been rewritten from scratch, and has been renamed to Observable Events. The shape of the logo has changed, but the color scheme is left unchanged. Press L if you like the image, thank you! ✨

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
