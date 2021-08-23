Vadim Bondarenko

RICHR. | Real estate product

Vadim Bondarenko
Vadim Bondarenko
  • Save
RICHR. | Real estate product shot black green product inspiration uikit website site web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi all 👋
Designed a new concept for RICHR.

RICHR is more than a real estate company. They exist to give our community control over their finances and create more wealth through homeownership. 🏠

“Don’t go broker, get RICHR.” 🤟🏻

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Vadim Bondarenko
Vadim Bondarenko
Like