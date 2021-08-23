Emiliano Carrillo

Lectis - Profile page

Emiliano Carrillo
Emiliano Carrillo
  • Save
Lectis - Profile page stats mexico mobile profile reading comprehension kids avatar gamification books reading
Download color palette

To help kids stay motivated through their journey and encourage app revisits, Lectis implements a coin-based economy where kids can collect new items for their avatars if they perform well in the quizzes.

Emiliano Carrillo
Emiliano Carrillo

More by Emiliano Carrillo

View profile
    • Like