LeRoy Poignant

Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room

LeRoy Poignant
LeRoy Poignant
  • Save
Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room custom script luxury champagne champagne room raw bar mermaid bar mermaid bar raw rawbar design logo illustration branding custom type
Download color palette

Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room
Dallas, Texas in Bishop Arts connected to Paradiso

Full Brand Identity for Exxir Capital/Design
Custom Type, Script, and Logo Mark

LeRoy Poignant
LeRoy Poignant

More by LeRoy Poignant

View profile
    • Like