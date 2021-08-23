David Hendrikson

Little Miss Muffet

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
  • Save
Little Miss Muffet comic book custom artwork dog vector design animals graphic design illustration
Download color palette

I finished this piece last night and its a portrait of a pup named Little Miss Muffet. She is a senior dog that I helped cover her veterinary bills with this portrait. I had a blast drawing this to and the best part is she made a FULL recovery and is in her new home!!

Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson

More by David Hendrikson

View profile
    • Like