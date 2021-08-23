Rajshree Mahesh

Profile page UI design

Rajshree Mahesh
Rajshree Mahesh
  • Save
Profile page UI design profilescreen screendesign profileui profilepage dailyui uiux uidesign ui minimal dribble shot dribble
Download color palette

Profile page UI design as my Daily UI task - day 6. Let me know what you think? Open for feedback guys!

Hope you all show some love! :)

Rajshree Mahesh
Rajshree Mahesh

More by Rajshree Mahesh

View profile
    • Like