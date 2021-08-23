Helena Zhang

Tab Bar

Helena Zhang
Helena Zhang
Hire Me
  • Save
Tab Bar icon
Download color palette

Phosphor 1.3 features a UI showcase in the Figma library!

This one is inspired by the Instagram tab bar.

www.phosphoricons.com
www.figma.com/@phosphoricons

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Helena Zhang
Helena Zhang
Designer/writer. Brand, product, systems.

More by Helena Zhang

View profile
    • Like