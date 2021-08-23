Svetlana Zacharova

Jewel shop KIM Gold Concept

Svetlana Zacharova
Svetlana Zacharova
  • Save
Jewel shop KIM Gold Concept minimalism gem goldsmith wear ux watch chain rings ring branding logo ui design golden gold jewels jewel concept store shop
Download color palette

Hi!
This is my new mobile concept of jewel shop KIM gold. Hope you'll like it!
Don't forget to press 'L' if you love it! Also feel free to get me feedback :)

Svetlana Zacharova
Svetlana Zacharova

More by Svetlana Zacharova

View profile
    • Like