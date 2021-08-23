Scott Fuller

Louis & Lloyd Badges

Scott Fuller
Scott Fuller
Hire Me
  • Save
Louis & Lloyd Badges type design badge design golf
Louis & Lloyd Badges type design badge design golf
Louis & Lloyd Badges type design badge design golf
Louis & Lloyd Badges type design badge design golf
Louis & Lloyd Badges type design badge design golf
Download color palette
  1. 0823_Dr-01.png
  2. 0823_Dr-02.png
  3. 0823_Dr-03.png
  4. 0823_Dr-04.png
  5. 0823_Dr-05.png

New badges and shield designs for Louis & Lloyd – swipe to give them all a close-up!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Scott Fuller
Scott Fuller
Design, Brand Identity & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Scott Fuller

View profile
    • Like