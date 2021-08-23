Sanjiv

Margate | Modern Classic Font

Sanjiv
Sanjiv
  • Save
Margate | Modern Classic Font display font font typography ux vector ui 3d logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette


✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Margate fonts includes uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numerals, a large range of punctuation. Serif font with modern classic style with alternates. Created for poster, web design, branding, illustrations, badges and some other works.

Sanjiv
Sanjiv

More by Sanjiv

View profile
    • Like