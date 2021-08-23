Anthony Lewis

Guided Selling with Digital Assistant product explainer video

Guided Selling with Digital Assistant product explainer video motion graphics digital assistant consumer electronics retail website optimisation guided selling online shopping optimisation product explainer design customer experience ecommerce personalisation graphic design
A small snippet from a product explainer video that focuses on Digital Assistant's problem solver feature - a Guided Selling tool for eCommerce website optimisation.

Graphics by me for @VeGlobal

