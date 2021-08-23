INFINITE ART SOLUTIONS

Tin cans

3d apocalypse
What happened? Someone didn't finish their lunch? Or did someone throw a party here? How long has it been since their last dinner? And who was the guest?
Polys: 1707
Trys: 3081
Verts: 1646

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
