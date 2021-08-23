Estiaan Keuler

Smart Penguin Logo

Estiaan Keuler
Estiaan Keuler
  • Save
Smart Penguin Logo graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Cute penguin design walking with a big book under his fin and oversized glasses on his face.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Estiaan Keuler
Estiaan Keuler

More by Estiaan Keuler

View profile
    • Like