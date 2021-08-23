KARINA GO
Gideado

E-Commerce Promotional Banner #1

KARINA GO
Gideado
KARINA GO for Gideado
Hire Us
  • Save
E-Commerce Promotional Banner #1 design landingpage e-commerce graphic design
E-Commerce Promotional Banner #1 design landingpage e-commerce graphic design
Download color palette
  1. porto dribble-06.jpg
  2. Untitled-5-01.jpg

Hi, friends!
I made some simple e-commerce promotional banner for baby store. Hope you enjoy it and press "L" to support us!

Hope you like it! Feel free to leave feedback and advice.

— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate?
📧 Email me: karinago@gideado.com

Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Gideado
Gideado
Light up your business! Find your business identity.
Hire Us

More by Gideado

View profile
    • Like