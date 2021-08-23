Rupert Harvey

Fan Logo modern branding clean branding clean logo clean logo design eco logo modern logo fan logo brand mark modern clean vector ui illustration monogram design typography logo design graphic design branding logo
WOW! An upload on a Monday... Fan logo that wasn't used, gradients could do with a bit of work but cool concepts for the initial round.

