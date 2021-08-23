Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition - 1990

Hello guys! Long time no see! But I am with you again and started my "Fast and Famous" (FNF) project inspired by and paying tribute to Famous Vehicles throughout history of cinema. I have already added several of my NFTs there. Please take a look and hit a couple of likes if you like my work! There they can be seen in 360!

https://opensea.io/collection/fast-and-famous

In the meantime, the legendary 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition from "The Wolf of Wall Street" movie. The very first in a series of works from Fast and Famous. Please wish me luck guys! :)