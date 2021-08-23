Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh

Easing practice: Hamster wheel

Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh
Nguyễn Thị Kiều Trinh
Easing practice: Hamster wheel
#1 motion in my 30 Motion designs challenge 😊
With my first motion design, I focus on controlling ease keys, and bouncing is one of good ways to practice. Turn out, easing is not scary as I thought 😅
If you know any kind of motion is suit with ease practice please comment for me, I always need to learn. Hope you enjoy it!

