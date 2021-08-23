Cmd

Cmd Icon Set product design dashboard figma security app webapp app cmd iconset icons security ui design illustration isometry branding
Hey!
Here are our new Isometric Icons for the Cmd app. They will replace our flat icons with more illustrations like graphics. We chose lower contrast on purpose since we're using them mostly for empty states and modals. The goal was to merge our branding with the style we use for the product. And make it more enjoyable and emotional.

Cybersecurity app design team

