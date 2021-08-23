👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
February 2021 @freeform launches ‘YOUNG, BLACK GIFTED & FREEFORM’ - an all-year-every-year celebration of Black excellence in the world of entertainment. Expanding to include and amplify influential young Black creatives from around the globe.
I had the great pleasure of working with awesome people at @popncreative & @freeform to create a unique logo that speaks beyond the movement and compliment the already existing Freeform branding.
A design that speaks to a system that intentionally degrade the genius of people in the black community. Type designed intentional to be bold and expressive.
✊🏾🖤🌍
Check out the full project here: https://www.unadesign.co/young-black-freeform
Accepting new projects, let's connect!
www.unadesign.co/contact