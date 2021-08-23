February 2021 @freeform launches ‘YOUNG, BLACK GIFTED & FREEFORM’ - an all-year-every-year celebration of Black excellence in the world of entertainment. Expanding to include and amplify influential young Black creatives from around the globe.

I had the great pleasure of working with awesome people at @popncreative & @freeform to create a unique logo that speaks beyond the movement and compliment the already existing Freeform branding.

A design that speaks to a system that intentionally degrade the genius of people in the black community. Type designed intentional to be bold and expressive.

✊🏾🖤🌍

Check out the full project here: https://www.unadesign.co/young-black-freeform

—

Accepting new projects, let's connect!

www.unadesign.co/contact