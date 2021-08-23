Movie tickets app

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
An important aspect we wanted to solve with the movie ticket purchasing app for Moveek was easy access to the tickets. Some users ran into trouble purchasing tickets through the website, while others couldn't find confirmation emails or access the platform. Faced with these challenges, we wanted to design an app that would keep everything in one place. No need to scour through inboxes tip-toeing around login troubles. It's all there, right at people's fingertips at the comfort of their own mobile phone.
