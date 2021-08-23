Closers Over Coffee - Alternate Lockup

Andrew Griswold

A quick mockup on apparel. Loved these 3D renderings from Yellow Images, well worth the $4 in JPG format to cut and color yourself. Something fresh for apparel designs. Logo inspired by 70's and 80's lockups using elongated and block letter forms that give a abstract but still readable brand COC.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
