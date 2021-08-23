Leila Valdez Svaldi

#dogs | Schnauzer

#dogs | Schnauzer
#perros, una serie de ilustraciones sobre los mejores amigos de las personas humanas. Hoy: Schnauzer, un amiguito muy popular en Belgrano, Buenos Aires.
#dogs, a series of illustrations about human people's best friends. Today: Schnauzer, a very popular little friend in Belgrano, Buenos Aires.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
