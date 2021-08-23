When you think of invoicing, words like complicated, cumbersome, costly, and crazy-ass-boring come to mind. But Ephesoft is changing all that with Semantik Invoice. Their industry leading AI simplifies the process, minimizes the mistakes and cuts the waste of invoicing the old fashion way. They wanted Semantik to stand out in the crowded world of corporate automation. So we developed a custom website to show what the product can do. But we took it a step further. We challenged ourselves to go beyond the product and demonstrate the true benefits of automating invoices. To do this we developed a series of engaging animated illustrations that convey the confidence, freedom and - dare we say it - fun users can experience when they use the right tool for the job. The result is a website that’s as inspiring, intelligent and innovative as the product itself.