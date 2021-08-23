Alexander Ø

KORA UI

Alexander Ø
Alexander Ø
  • Save
KORA UI design branding identity ux webdesign ui
Download color palette

KORA is a phyto design studio with the concept of a simple and elegant design, using natural moss. Inspired by nature, KORA’s projects range from minimalist to classic.
Here are some UI Design layouts of KORA's website.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Alexander Ø
Alexander Ø

More by Alexander Ø

View profile
    • Like