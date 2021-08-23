Wholly mother:

Mother and child sitting together, having a reality orchestrated by the child, highly contagious as can be seen over the mother.

This reality is cast in heavy brass in a dim-lit scene that spotlights the shared reality these two have.

[ This is a 1-of-1 NFT piece, meaning only ONE will ever be sold initially, ever. ]

Created positively, in Blender.

